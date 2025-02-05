Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.02 and traded as low as C$0.93. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 17,823 shares traded.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$30.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.22.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

In other news, insider Inovalis S.A. purchased 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,760.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 208,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,459 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada based open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT Properties consist of office properties that are used for the rental of office space leased to corporate clients in urban areas. Its properties portfolio includes office rental properties located in France and Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.