Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stake Lessened by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,858 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IONS. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $784,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $297,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IONS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.65.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ IONS opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.88. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.35.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $45,276.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,396.96. This trade represents a 3.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $49,406.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,620. This represents a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,425 shares of company stock worth $2,438,097. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

