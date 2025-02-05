iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Stock Position Boosted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 121.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,657 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,664,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 61,218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,943,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,478 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,193,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,645,000 after acquiring an additional 844,237 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,730,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,641,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

FXI stock opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.