iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $783,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 33,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $83.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.59. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

