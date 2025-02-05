Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 462 Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 253,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 30,714 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,489,000.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ USMC opened at $62.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day moving average is $57.75. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $62.74. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

(Free Report)

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.