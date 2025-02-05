Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth approximately $94,831,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after buying an additional 137,631 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth $19,320,000. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 28.3% during the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 377,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,182,000 after buying an additional 83,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 839,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,714,000 after acquiring an additional 78,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra set a $171.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BNP Paribas raised Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $258.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.73.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of RL stock opened at $247.10 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $144.85 and a twelve month high of $260.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.36. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

