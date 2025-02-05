Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,632 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 57,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 31,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $1,573,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Euronet Worldwide

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 52,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $5,547,344.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,625,603.68. This trade represents a 36.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 21,479 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.56, for a total value of $2,224,365.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,437.20. The trade was a 29.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,910 shares of company stock valued at $8,780,102. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $98.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.43. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $91.07 and a one year high of $117.66.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EEFT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

