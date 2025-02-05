Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.8% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 425,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,985,000 after acquiring an additional 52,997 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 490,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,471,000 after acquiring an additional 31,766 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.67.

JNJ stock opened at $153.54 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $168.85. The company has a market capitalization of $369.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.59%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

