Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $1.02 Billion Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,038,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,959 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 38.0% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 0.29% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,017,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylvest Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $793,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $153.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 74.59%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.