JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $32,000 in Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Separately, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lotus Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lotus Technology Stock Performance

Lotus Technology stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50. Lotus Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $17.99.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology ( NASDAQ:LOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter.

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

