JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Skye Bioscience were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Skye Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Skye Bioscience by 71.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 19,704 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skye Bioscience by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Skye Bioscience by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 23,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Skye Bioscience alerts:

Skye Bioscience Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Skye Bioscience stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. Skye Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $19.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Skye Bioscience

In other Skye Bioscience news, insider Tuan Tu Diep sold 19,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $97,250.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,472.41. The trade was a 19.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul A. Grayson sold 86,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $430,357.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,907.99. The trade was a 24.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,431 shares of company stock worth $1,160,360. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Free Report)

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skye Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skye Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.