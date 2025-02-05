KBC Group NV Buys 5,761 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 22,626 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 33,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 93,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CCCS opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 548.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CCC Intelligent Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 9,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $107,502.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,798,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,177,460. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Crescenzo Neil E. De purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $1,216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 443,153 shares of company stock worth $5,390,863 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCCS

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.