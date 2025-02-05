KBC Group NV Has $193,000 Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 210.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 228,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 154,778 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 156.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 233,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after buying an additional 14,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 1.1 %

JHG stock opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average of $40.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

