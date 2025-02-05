KBC Group NV Has $212,000 Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Integer were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITGR. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Integer by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 538,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Integer by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,682,000 after buying an additional 28,572 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Integer by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Integer by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Integer by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 290,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,716,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $139.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.70. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITGR shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on Integer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.56.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

