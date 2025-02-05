LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 4,575.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 163,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 684.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.01.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.16 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

