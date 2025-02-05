LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stake Boosted by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in LKQ by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in LKQ by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $180,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,352,356.68. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

