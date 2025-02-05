M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,717 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of M.E. Allison & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Willner & Heller LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 62,018 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,570,000 after buying an additional 22,853 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $242.06 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.36.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,145.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,858,105.50. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,027,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,456,773 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.