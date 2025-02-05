Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.8% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 132,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 100,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 38.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $222.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.87 and a 12 month high of $235.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

