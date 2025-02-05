Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $157.59 and traded as low as $145.05. Marubeni shares last traded at $147.80, with a volume of 10,250 shares traded.

Marubeni Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

