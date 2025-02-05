Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,271 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.0% of Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,785,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 78,115 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,738,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $704.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $414.50 and a 1 year high of $710.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $618.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $570.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 25.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.16, for a total value of $652,767.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,229 shares in the company, valued at $709,329.64. This trade represents a 47.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.00, for a total transaction of $407,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,598. This represents a 17.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 673,878 shares of company stock valued at $416,269,904 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $710.83.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

