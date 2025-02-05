Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 393.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mplx

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $188,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,790. This represents a 21.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mplx Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $53.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.9565 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPLX. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

