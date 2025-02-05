MSA Safety (MSA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect MSA Safety to post earnings of $2.23 per share and revenue of $521.44 million for the quarter.
MSA Safety Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $164.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.00. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $153.79 and a 12-month high of $200.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.99.
MSA Safety Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 29.48%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSA
About MSA Safety
MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MSA Safety
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Rocket Lab’s Growth Strategy: Small Rockets, Massive Potential
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Goldman Sachs vs. Morgan Stanley—Which Stock Has More Upside?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Reasons Bulls Will Win on Super Micro Computer Stock
Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.