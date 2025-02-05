MSA Safety (MSA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect MSA Safety to post earnings of $2.23 per share and revenue of $521.44 million for the quarter.

MSA Safety Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $164.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.00. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $153.79 and a 12-month high of $200.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.99.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 29.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Featured Stories

