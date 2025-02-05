National Bank Financial Cuts Earnings Estimates for goeasy

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for goeasy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.65. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $20.32 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for goeasy’s FY2025 earnings at $20.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.21 EPS.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.16 by C$0.16. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 33.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS.

GSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$215.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$202.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$219.89.

goeasy Stock Performance

TSE:GSY opened at C$167.10 on Tuesday. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$151.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$206.02. The company has a market cap of C$2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 15.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$171.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$178.98.

goeasy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Ryan Doris Ens acquired 3,050 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$172.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$526,491.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Anthony Eubanks sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$175.58, for a total transaction of C$316,051.56. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

