Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 171.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total value of $93,007.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,856.18. This represents a 15.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.87, for a total value of $196,132.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,944.47. The trade was a 3.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,693 shares of company stock valued at $32,718,279. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.85.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NBIX stock opened at $152.42 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.95 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

