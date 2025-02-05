News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of News during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NWSA shares. Citigroup started coverage on News in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, News has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

NWSA opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.35. News Co. has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $30.03.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

