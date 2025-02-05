nVent Electric (NVT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect nVent Electric to post earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $768.24 million for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.52. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $56.44 and a 12-month high of $86.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on NVT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.17.

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $524,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,200. This represents a 12.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 14,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $1,113,403.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,775,623.40. The trade was a 18.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

