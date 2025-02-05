NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,042 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.9% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $118.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.38. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

