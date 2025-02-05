Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) & TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Head to Head Analysis

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) and TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Oklo and TransAlta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oklo N/A -32.11% -13.72% TransAlta 5.72% 17.46% 1.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Oklo and TransAlta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oklo 0 2 3 0 2.60 TransAlta 0 4 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Oklo presently has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential downside of 30.56%. Given Oklo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Oklo is more favorable than TransAlta.

This table compares Oklo and TransAlta”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oklo N/A N/A $11.87 million N/A N/A TransAlta $2.49 billion 1.34 $514.86 million $0.37 30.20

TransAlta has higher revenue and earnings than Oklo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.0% of Oklo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of TransAlta shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Oklo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of TransAlta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Oklo has a beta of -0.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransAlta has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TransAlta beats Oklo on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario. The Wind and Solar segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 2,057 MW of owned wind and solar electrical-generating capacity, as well as battery storage facilities located in Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick, and Québec in Canada; the states of Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Wyoming in the United States; and the state of Western Australia. The Gas segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 2,775 MW of owned gas electrical-generating capacity, and facilities located in Alberta, Ontario, Michigan, and the state of Western Australia. The Energy Transition segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 671 MW of owned coal electrical-generating capacity, as well as operates the Skookumchuck hydro facility in Centralia; and engages in the highvale mine and the mine reclamation activities. The Energy Marketing segment is involved in the trading of power, natural gas, and environmental products. It serves customers in various industry segments, including commercial real estate, municipal, manufacturing, industrial, hospitality, finance, and oil and gas. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

