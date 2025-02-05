Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Open Lending by 24.4% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Open Lending Stock Performance

Open Lending stock opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.13 million, a P/E ratio of 219.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Lending Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

