ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the third quarter worth $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 26.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 44.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 4.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $278,906,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,976,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,336,684.26. This represents a 55.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

ORIX Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:IX opened at $105.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. ORIX Co. has a 12 month low of $90.57 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

