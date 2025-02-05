Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Now Covered by TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Desjardins upgraded Orla Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -649.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $99.31 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 17.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orla Mining will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Orla Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 50.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter worth $5,927,000. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

