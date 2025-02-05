Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $11.60 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 905,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,090,000 after acquiring an additional 50,214 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.5% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 26,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 81,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 25,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.9% during the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $483.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $100.42 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

