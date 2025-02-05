Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Robert W. Baird

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
OMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.
Owens & Minor Stock Down 1.0 %
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $62,433.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,316.04. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMI. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,238,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,823,000 after purchasing an additional 187,079 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 276,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 180,922 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 223,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 176,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 152,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.
About Owens & Minor
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
