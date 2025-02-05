Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $192,000 Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $168.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.40 and its 200-day moving average is $165.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $148.28 and a one year high of $176.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 32.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRI. Scotiabank raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.10.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

