Parsons (PSN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Parsons to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Parsons Stock Up 1.1 %

Parsons stock opened at $78.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Parsons has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $114.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.46, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Parsons from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Parsons from $122.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Parsons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Parsons from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

