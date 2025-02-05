Paycom Software (PAYC) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Paycom Software to post earnings of $1.99 per share and revenue of $481.13 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $205.29 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $242.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.75.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total value of $445,341.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,735,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,690,097.80. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,850 shares of company stock worth $1,333,839 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Earnings History for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

