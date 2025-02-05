Paycom Software (PAYC) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Paycom Software to post earnings of $1.99 per share and revenue of $481.13 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $205.29 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $242.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.75.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total value of $445,341.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,735,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,690,097.80. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,850 shares of company stock worth $1,333,839 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

