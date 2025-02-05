Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) vs. Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Head to Head Contrast

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) and Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oak Ridge Financial Services and Peoples Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 0.00 Peoples Financial Services 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dividends

Peoples Financial Services has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.96%. Given Peoples Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Peoples Financial Services is more favorable than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Oak Ridge Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Peoples Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Oak Ridge Financial Services pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Financial Services pays out 239.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and Peoples Financial Services”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Ridge Financial Services $41.04 million 1.42 $5.67 million $2.06 10.24 Peoples Financial Services $163.98 million 3.17 $27.38 million $1.03 50.54

Peoples Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services. Oak Ridge Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and Peoples Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Ridge Financial Services 13.82% N/A N/A Peoples Financial Services 3.00% 7.73% 0.71%

Summary

Peoples Financial Services beats Oak Ridge Financial Services on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services. The company also provides health savings accounts, identity theft protection, wealth management, cash management, and remote deposit capture services; and auto, home, small business, renters, life, boat and watercraft, classic car, motorcycle, flood, pet, and umbrella insurance products. It operates through a network of branches in Oak Ridge, Greensboro, and Summerfield, North Carolina. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Oak Ridge, North Carolina.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. In addition, the company offers fiduciary and investment services; investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living and life insurance trust, trustee under will, guardianship, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit-sharing plans. Further, it provides wealth management products and services comprising investment portfolio management, estate and business succession planning, annuities, insurance, retirement plan, and tax planning, as well as education funding strategies; and securities, brokerage, and investor services. Additionally, the company offers small business checking and merchant money market accounts, online and telephone banking, business credit cards, merchant line of credit, and financial checkup services; and remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, safe deposit box, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services. It serves business, non-profit, governmental, municipal agency, and professional customers, as well as retail customers. Peoples Financial Services Corp. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

