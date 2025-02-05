Powell Industries (POWL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Powell Industries to post earnings of $2.83 per share and revenue of $232.62 million for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Powell Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

POWL stock opened at $233.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.48 and a 200-day moving average of $229.03. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.87. Powell Industries has a twelve month low of $119.61 and a twelve month high of $364.98.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This is an increase from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

Insider Transactions at Powell Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.74, for a total value of $1,738,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 677,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,512,131.10. This represents a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on POWL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Powell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Powell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Stories

