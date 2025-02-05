PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp cut PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.92.

PPG Industries stock opened at $111.25 on Tuesday. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $110.20 and a 52 week high of $145.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $868,000. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 649,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,006,000 after purchasing an additional 42,380 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at $604,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $4,050,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,571,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $340,654,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

