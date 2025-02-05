Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ASB Consultores LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.7% during the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.8% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.6% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 4,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $118.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $109.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.82 and a 52 week high of $135.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (down previously from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

