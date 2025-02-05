ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $101.70 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

