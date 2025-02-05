Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Lowered to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Protalix BioTherapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.
