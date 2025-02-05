PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 18.4% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 17.2% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM stock opened at $110.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.35. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.24 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 24.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.86.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

