Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Leerink Partnrs raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Leerink Partners raised Quest Diagnostics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.69.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $163.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.40 and a 200 day moving average of $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $123.18 and a fifty-two week high of $167.08.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.