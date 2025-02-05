R Squared Ltd Buys Shares of 3,290 Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Zynex by 66.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 118,615 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 43.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 8.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 3.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 131.3% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZYXI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zynex from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Zynex Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Zynex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $256.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $78,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,236.12. This trade represents a 27.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $288,860. Insiders own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Profile

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

