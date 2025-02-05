R Squared Ltd Invests $28,000 in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMI. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Trading Up 0.6 %

BMI stock opened at $217.01 on Wednesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $239.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.75.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

