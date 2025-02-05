R Squared Ltd Takes $26,000 Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,128,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,329,000 after acquiring an additional 855,070 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.0% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,063,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,301,000 after acquiring an additional 155,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,666,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,473,000 after purchasing an additional 208,070 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at about $80,270,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,515,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens cut their target price on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $40.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.32 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Simply Good Foods

In related news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 76,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $2,886,213.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,556.80. This represents a 65.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scalzo sold 147,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $5,425,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,439 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,441.54. This trade represents a 51.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,869 shares of company stock valued at $11,239,820 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Profile

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.