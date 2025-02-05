R Squared Ltd Takes Position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UFCS. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,609,000 after buying an additional 93,836 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 178,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 74,540 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 67,838 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 119,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 66,676 shares during the period. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at United Fire Group

In other news, VP Corey Lynn Ruehle sold 2,664 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $78,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,680.80. This trade represents a 17.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Price Performance

UFCS stock opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.78. United Fire Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $631.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.53.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.60. United Fire Group had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $322.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on UFCS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of United Fire Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th.

United Fire Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

