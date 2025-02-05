Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Given New $268.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $258.00 to $268.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

RL has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.73.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RL

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:RL opened at $247.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $144.85 and a 1-year high of $260.77.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.