Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $265.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.73.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $247.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.71 and its 200-day moving average is $204.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $144.85 and a twelve month high of $260.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,711,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 59,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 35,550 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

